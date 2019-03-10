Protestors target home of Paschal Donohoe as part of 'bring to their door' campaign

Protestors have targeted the home of Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe as part of an ongoing "bring it to their door" campaign.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys has condemned the protest, which follows similar pickets outside the family homes of Ministers Simon Harris and Richard Bruton.

Mr Donohoe was attending the launch of the Government's new jobs policy in his constituency when a small group gathered outside his home. He left the event before taking questions from reporters.

Speaking at the same event in Dublin's CHQ building, Ms Humphreys said: "I agree with people's right to protest but I don't think it is appropriate to protest in front of people's private houses, obviously this is something that people have done in the past and we all condemn it.

"I would say that they should confine their protest to public areas rather than going to people's houses."

Posting pictures of the protest on their Facebook page, Fingal Battalion Direct Action Group, claimed Mr Donohoe has "failed" in his position and highlighted overspending on the National Children's Hospital project.



