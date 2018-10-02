Home»Breaking News»ireland

Protesters not complying with orders to vacate Dublin building, court hears

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 02:37 PM

Ann O'loughlin

Protesters have not complied with orders directing them to vacate and end their occupation of a building in Dublin's north inner city, the High Court has been told.

Last month the court granted the owners of 41 Belvedere Place, Dublin 1, MJH Property Management an injunction compelling persons unknown to immediately vacate and cease their unlawful trespass on the property.

The owners say the occupation of the vacant premises commenced on September 8 last, when several persons linked to the "Take Back the City" campaign who have been highlighting the current housing crisis forcibly entered the property.

The owners in seeking the injunction told the court the building is unsuitable for what they say is an illegal occupation, and is not safe.

The owners have plans to develop the property into apartments.

Today at the High Court, Padraig D Lyons BL for MJH Property Management told Mr Justice Tony O'Connor that despite the injunction being granted, the occupiers remain in the building.

Counsel said that his client was "taking steps" to address the situation.

There were no representations made to the court by or behalf of any of the occupants when the case was called by the court registrar.

The Judge agreed to adjourn the matter for two weeks.

Previously the court heard that the owner is a UK-based property letting and management business that acquired 41 Belvedere Place in 2016.

It plans to develop the four-storey over basement Georgian building, which is a protected structure into apartments for either sale or letting.

To prepare for these works it needs access to the building, which it says it is prevented from doing due to the occupation.

In its current situation, where persons are in continuous illegal occupation, the building is not compliant with fire safety regulations, it is claimed.

Mr Lyons previously told the court that unless the occupation ends its insurance for the building will be rescinded.

The owners claim the occupation is part of the "Take Back the City" campaign. The occupation it adds has featured on a website of a group called the Workers Solidarity Movement, which describes itself as an anarchist organisation.

41 Belvedere Place is the third north inner city premises, after properties in Summerhill and North Frederick Street, to be occupied by the protesters.

All of the properties become the centre of High Court proceedings where orders were granted in favour of the various owners requiring the occupiers to leave and vacate the properties.

The properties in Summerhill were vacated without incident. However, the removal of the protesters from Frederick Street by security men in the presence of the gardai proved highly controversial.


KEYWORDS

CourtHousing

Related Articles

Human rights group joins extradition case involving Polish man facing alleged drugs offences

Case by IL&P shareholders over recapitalisation during financial collapse dismissed by High Court

Man screams 'I'm innocent' as he gets life for 'callous and brutal' double murder in Louth

Michael Smurfit not required to attend K Club case in High Court

More in this Section

NTA plans to put 10% of Bus Eireann services out to tender

Key element of Cork flood defences delayed after EU court ruling

Inquest: Young man with cerebral palsy found dead in Tallaght park died from stab wounds

Fianna Fáil bill aims to criminalise false insurance claims


Breaking Stories

10 simple ‘rules’ for loading a dishwasher

Got a glut of apples? 6 ideas for using them up – from jelly and juice to dried snacks

How a poor ould fella navigates his health

Glenn Close on why her latest film could finally earn her an Oscar

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »