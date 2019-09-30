News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

PDForra conference to discuss Defence Forces staff stress

PDForra conference to discuss Defence Forces staff stress
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Monday, September 30, 2019 - 10:45 PM

While pay and conditions will dominate PDForra’s annual conference, so too will overburdening stress within the ranks of the Defence Forces caused by manpower shortages.

The conference, which gets under way in Tullow, Co Carlow, today, will hear delegates representing 6,500 enlisted personnel in the Army, Naval Service, and Air Corps discuss 40 motions, one of which calls for an end to “demeaning tasks” such as enlisted personnel having to serve officers their meals.

Naval Service delegates are looking for backing from colleagues on a number of motions. They want PDForra’s executive to hire an independent expert to carry out a comprehensive fatigue survey on all operational sea going units. The proposers of the motion, delegates representing the crew of LÉ Samuel Beckett, want this “carried out as a matter of some urgency.”

They will also demand their national executive enter into negotiations with the Department of Defence to have a professional fatigue management guide created.

PDForra’s national executive are seeking backing to put pressure on the department to ensure the Defence Forces medical corps are properly resourced.

Delegates are expected to unanimously support the motion strongly condemning the “outsourcing of Defence Forces personnel with health issues, and particularly mental health difficulties, to an already strained public system”.

PDForra maintains that personnel who have given service on operations in hazardous environments deserve to have access to proper healthcare facilities and, where required, be assessed by a military medical officer who understands the unique stresses imposed by military service.

Naval Service delegates will point out they currently have to pay for anti-sea sickness patches and allied medications themselves and want this to be paid by the State.

The same delegates have lodged the motion ‘to end the practice of logistical operatives serving officers their meals while at sea and other demeaning tasks’.

A number of motions for discussion also relate to anomalies with allowances and their late payment. Calls will be made that compensation should be paid to people if this continues.

Further implementation of the Working Time Directive will also be discussed, as it will be claimed that breaches of this legislation are still common within the Defence Forces.

Paul Kehoe, the minister with responsibility for defence, and chief of staff, vice-admiral Mark Mellett, will address the conference tomorrow evening.

Mr Kehoe has thus far refused to say he won’t veto PDForra’s attempt to have representation at the next round of national public sector pay talks.

ICTU, the umbrella organisation for trade unions, has accepted in principle the right of PDForra to be affiliated to it and be represented by it at such talks.

Delegates will be keen to hear if Mr Kehoe makes any further reference to this in his speech. They already know that Mr Mellett has serious reservations about the proposed affiliation, maintaining that it could undermine the security of the State.

More on this topic

Defence Forces undergo terror attack trainingDefence Forces undergo terror attack training

'I am very much within the Constitution' - President Higgins defends comments on Defence Forces pay'I am very much within the Constitution' - President Higgins defends comments on Defence Forces pay

President says he didn't overstep constitutional role with remarks on Defence Forces payPresident says he didn't overstep constitutional role with remarks on Defence Forces pay

Officers forced to travel long distances or stay in dirty rooms, conference toldOfficers forced to travel long distances or stay in dirty rooms, conference told


TOPIC: Defence Forces

More in this Section

Customs posts proposed by UK 'effectively a border with a buffer zone'Customs posts proposed by UK 'effectively a border with a buffer zone'

Defence Forces undergo terror attack trainingDefence Forces undergo terror attack training

Do the right thing for the people of Northern Ireland, Smith tells party leadersDo the right thing for the people of Northern Ireland, Smith tells party leaders

Hogan: 'It takes two to tango' to secure EU-US trade dealHogan: 'It takes two to tango' to secure EU-US trade deal


Lifestyle

From soup bowls to car brakes, Cork musician Alex Petcu is constantly searching for new sounds in the instruments he strikes, writes Ellie O'ByrneWhy percussion is such a hit: Cork musician Alex Petcu searches for a creates new instruments to suit his sound

In her new book, Valerie Cox meets Ireland’s elder statespeople to see just how far we’ve come as a countryGrowing Up With Ireland: New book looks back at a different country

Helen O’Callaghan hears about the benefits of breastfeeding.Mother's touch: Skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding help newborns to thrive

Winter’s already nipping at our toes, so follow advice from Kya deLongchamp on ensuring your heating systems are working safely, reliably and efficiently.How to turn the heat up when the temperature falls

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »