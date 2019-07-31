News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Pay policy must change to address recruitment issues, says chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland

Pay policy must change to address recruitment issues, says chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland
Eilísh Hardiman
By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 02:16 PM

The chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland has said that there needs to be an urgent change in pay policy for new consultants.

Eilísh Hardiman told RTÉ Radio’s News at One that there had been difficulties in recruiting staff for the new urgent care facility for children which opened in Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown on Wednesday.

Children’s Health Ireland was set up earlier this year to govern and deliver acute paediatric services currently at Crumlin, Temple Street and Tallaght Hospitals.

Ms Hardiman admitted that a number of posts in the new facility have not yet been filled because of the issue of pay.

READ MORE

1,500 Ryanair jobs at risk with unknown number of Irish jobs affected

“While we've had mixed experiences with recruitment, we do have areas that have been difficult to recruit to, pay is one of the issues.

“I fundamentally believe people in health care want to come to health care to care for, in our case, children and young people and want to work in a system that is efficient and is delivering on that, but pay is a factor and we have raised it as a concern.

“We do have to do continuous recruitment so we would like to see this actually addressed to help us achieve our objective which is to recruit highly experienced, very well qualified, excellent clinicians so that we can deliver safer, better services.

What we have is younger consultants, newer consultants, joining us which (sic) are on a different rate of pay to the consultants that are already on our team, so they're doing the same job for different pay scales.

Ms Hardiman said that the current pay policy is an issue across the health system not just for Children’s Health Ireland.

“Our ask is for a process to begin to actually address that issue.

“I've been raising this and escalating this and I see it as a challenge, we are experiencing it with recruiting our paediatric radiologists.

"We do believe there are people there who might want to come back so we actually need to recruit our best and I would like to be supported in delivering better services to do that.

“I think the Minister has acknowledged that this is an issue that needs to be addressed, the HSE also acknowledge this, we will be working with our colleagues to see how can we address this.”

READ MORE

Disabled SNA wins Supreme Court appeal over school's refusal to allow her return to work

More on this topic

Consultants group 'alarmed' by Govt response to mortuary issues in Waterford hospitalConsultants group 'alarmed' by Govt response to mortuary issues in Waterford hospital

More than half a million waiting for a first hospital outpatient appointmentMore than half a million waiting for a first hospital outpatient appointment

HSE figures reveal how many consultant posts need to be filledHSE figures reveal how many consultant posts need to be filled

Concerns over lack of specialist consultants in regional hospitalsConcerns over lack of specialist consultants in regional hospitals

HospitalRecruitmentJobsTOPIC: Hospital consultants

More in this Section

Irishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound planeIrishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound plane

Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’

Johnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in DublinJohnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in Dublin

Pat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour developmentPat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour development


Lifestyle

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

There are many climbing plants to choose from but clematis is the pick of the bunch for Peter DowdallScaling new heights

WITH roles in prolific TV dramas like Taken Down and Charlie, Cork actor Gavin O’Connor is having a successful career. However he also has a passion for writing, and his first novel, Mojo, was a labour of love. “I sat down one day on the good advice of a friend of mine and it just poured out of me. I finished it pretty quickly. It’s about a boy band who reunite 10 years and 10lbs too late only to be double-crossed by their ex-manager and record company. There was so much comedy to mine from that set-up too,” he says.The shape I'm in: Gavin O’Connor

This season calls for a drop of something clean and refreshing. Keep your cool with Sam Wylie-Harris’ top picks.Crisp and fresh: 7 invigorating white wines to sip this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »