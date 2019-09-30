News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Paul Murphy launches new political party Rise

Paul Murphy at the announcement of the new political party. Pic: Rollingnews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 02:33 PM

'Rise' will be the name of TD Paul Murphy's new political party, which was launched this afternoon.

It stands for 'radical, internationalist, socialist and environmentalist’, and was formed after a split in the Socialist Party.

Mr Murphy is the group's only elected official and says he will stay within the Solidarity - People Before Profit banner in the Dáil.

Deputy Murphy acknowledges some people will see it as the left fracturing again.

He said: "I will understand people thinking that, to people who are a distance from the left, these debates may seem a bit obscure, I understand that.

"I think watch what we say, watch what we do, let things play out over a number of months and I think the differences in strategy will become clear to people."

