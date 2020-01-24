News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Pat Finucane’s widow ‘frustrated’ after Julian Smith meeting postponed

By Press Association
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 01:45 PM

The Belfast widow of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane said she has been left “frustrated and disappointed” after her latest meeting with the British Government was postponed.

He was shot by loyalist paramilitaries in front of his family in the north of the city in 1989 in collusion with state security forces.

His wife Geraldine planned to meet Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith today but it was postponed due to his diary commitments, an official letter said.

Mrs Finucane said: “I am frustrated and disappointed that the British Government has, once again, postponed a meeting with me and my family to discuss the implementation of the UK Supreme Court decision from February 2019.

“The latest delay leads me to the conclusion that this administration will be no different than previous ones, when it comes to honouring its responsibilities concerning British State involvement in the murder of my husband.”

In February, the Supreme Court ruled that investigations into the fatal shooting of the Belfast solicitor have not been effective and fell short of international human rights standards.

Mrs Finucane has challenged former British prime minister David Cameron’s decision not to hold a public inquiry.

A separate review commissioned by Mr Cameron declared his killers colluded with the state in a “shocking” fashion.

Mrs Finucane said: “My family and I remain committed to achieving our goal of an independent public inquiry into all of the circumstances surrounding Pat’s murder.

“We will not let this latest disappointment deter us unduly.”

