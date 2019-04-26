NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Paschal Donohoe: Lyra McKee murder should be 'solemn reminder' of need for Northern Ireland Assembly

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Friday, April 26, 2019 - 01:59 PM

The murder of Lyra McKee should be a "solemn reminder" of the need for an Assembly in Northern Ireland the Finance Minister has said.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney is in Belfast this afternoon where he and Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley are expected to announce a new round of talks to break the political impasse.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe urged the political parties in Northern Ireland to use this as an opportunity to get Stormont up and running again.

Speaking at the opening of a new primary care centre in Dublin's north inner city, which was also attended by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Mr Donohoe said: "The tragedy of this week is a solemn reminder to all of us in public life of the responsibility that we have to provide leadership and Government and when we don't do that vacuums are created in which great darkness and great tragedy can occur.

"The Tánaiste and the Government are working very hard now to create a space in which this moment in time can be used to try to put back in place the institutions and leadership that is essential to deal with the vacuum that is in Northern Ireland at the moment," he said.

More on this topic

Police investigating murder of Lyra McKee release footage of suspected gunman

Social media accounts for dissident republican group suspended

New talks aim to break North impasse

Readers' Blog: Fragility of peace

KEYWORDS

Lyra McKeeNorthern Ireland

More in this Section

Northern Ireland powersharing talks expected to take step forward

Storm Hannah 'could well pack a punch' with 'power outages likely'

Man in court over €35,000 heroin seizure

Jail for scamming householder


Lifestyle

Going Solo: A single mum reveals the joy and sadness of choosing to have children without a father

Ask Audrey: How to sort out Norries in your back yard

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »