Pair arrested in connection with Cork drug seizure

Friday, October 12, 2018 - 10:32 AM
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

Two men have been arrested after drugs worth more than €18,000 was seized in Cork city.

Gardaí seized cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis from a house in Cork city.

Gardaí arrested the two men in their 20s and seized the drugs following a search of a house on Barrack Street at around 3.30pm yesterday.

Gardaí from Anglesea Street executed a search warrant at the property and recovered an estimated €9,000 worth of cocaine, €5,000 worth of ecstasy and €4,200 worth of cannabis - all pending analysis.

The two men were arrested at the scene and were taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where they were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.


