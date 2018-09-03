Outrage as video shows man in Dublin jersey kicking another man in the face

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward in light of a video which shows a man wearing a Dublin GAA jersey kicking what appears to be a homeless man in the head.

The attack in Dublin City Centre was captured on video and posted on social media.

The recording shows a man in a blue Dublin GAA shirt shouting at a man sitting on the footpath before kicking him forcefully in the head.

Screengrab: Facebook video

The attack has prompted widespread condemnation and calls for action across social media and radio.

Local councillor Gary Gannon told the Irish Independent of his disgust.

"I was disgusted to see the video and I hope the guards are investigating it."

"The guy that carried out that attack doesn’t represent the people of Dublin."

Meanwhile the Irish Times are reporting garda sources who said that extensive checks had shown no complaint had been filed at any of the city centre Garda stations and as a result and despite the material being examined no investigation has yet been launched.

- Digital Desk