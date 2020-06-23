News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

One in seven TDs hire family for jobs paying up to €52k

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 07:06 AM

One in seven TDs have hired family members to work with them in the Dáil.

The salary for the roles can be up to €52k.

TDs are given an allowance every year to hire assistants, with 23 giving jobs to family members, according to the Irish Independent.

Chair of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party Martin Heydon has employed his wife, the same as Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming.

Sean Sherlock of the Labour Party's sister works alongside him in the Dáil, while Steven Matthews from the Green Party has given his wife a job.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath's daughter and niece share the role of parliamentary assistant, while another daughter works part-time as his secretarial assistant.

For the two roles that can be offered, Parliamentary Assistant and Secretarial Assistant, the salary can be between €24k and €52k.

