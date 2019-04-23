Number of learner drivers who have never sat test 'shocking', says CEO of RSA

The CEO of the Road Safety Authority has described the number of learner drivers who have never sat their test as "shocking".

Over 120,000 permit holders who got their first provisional licence between 1984 and 2016 have never taken the test, according to figures obtained by the Irish Times under the Freedom of Information Act.

Currently, learner drivers only have to book a test if they want to renew their permit.

CEO of the RSA, Moyagh Murdock, says she's 'worried' a number of those are driving unaccompanied.

"The issue here number one is whether these people are driving unaccompanied or not and that must be emphasised.

We aren't saying that everybody that has a learner permit is actually breaking the law but we are aware of a significant cohort of people who drive unaccompanied.

"For a long period of time now we have been doing our best to encourage these people into the driving test."