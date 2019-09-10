Nóra Quoirin to be laid to rest in Belfast today

Nóra Quoirin will be laid to rest today after a funeral mass in Belfast, where her mother is from.

The 15-year-old's body was discovered last month about 1.6 miles from the jungle resort of Dusun, where she had been on holiday with her parents and two siblings.

Hundreds of people were involved in the search operation.

Her funeral mass will take place in St Brigid's Church in South Belfast, the same church where she was baptised.

The teenager – who was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly and was described by her family as “vulnerable” – disappeared on August 4.

Her family believe she was abducted, insisting she would not have wandered off by herself.

However, police in Malaysia said they have so far found no evidence of abduction or kidnapping.

A post-mortem examination revealed Nóra died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress.

Nóra lived in London and was the daughter of French-Irish parents Sebastien and Meabh Quoirin.

- additional reporting by Press Association