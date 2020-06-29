News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

New cabinet to meet for the first time today

New cabinet to meet for the first time today
Newly elected Cabinet of the 33rd Dáil
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 07:29 AM

Cabinet Ministers are meeting this afternoon in their new roles.

After a new government was appointed over the weekend they will be updated on the state of play of Covid-19.

While the state of the economy and the cost of the wage supports will be discussed.

The new Seanad will also meet for the first time this afternoon.

    The new Cabinet in full:
  • Micheál Martin, Taoiseach
  • Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Jobs
  • Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance
  • Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure
  • Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs
  • Éamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, Communication Networks and Climate Change
  • Helen McEntee, Minister for Justice
  • Catherine Martin, Minister for Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism and Sport
  • Barry Cowen, Minister for Agriculture
  • Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection and Rural Affairs
  • Roderic O'Gorman, Minister for Equality, Children, Integration and Disability
  • Darragh O'Brien, Minister for Housing
  • Simon Harris, Higher Education, Innovation and Science
  • Stephen Donnelly, Minister For Health
  • Norma Foley, Minister for Education
  • Super Junior Minister: Dara Calleary, Chief Whip
  • Super Junior Minister: Senator Pippa Hackett, Agriculture with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity

READ MORE

Coronavirus: What is opening today as Ireland enters Phase 3?

More on this topic

'All systems go' for new taoiseach Micheál Martin's historic coalition Government'All systems go' for new taoiseach Micheál Martin's historic coalition Government

Daniel McConnell: No time for new leader Martin to rest on his laurelsDaniel McConnell: No time for new leader Martin to rest on his laurels

Letters to the Editor: Irish politics' realignment to a distinct 'left' and 'right'Letters to the Editor: Irish politics' realignment to a distinct 'left' and 'right'

Alison O'Connor: The portrait of Michael Collins will be back in the Taoiseach's office... but will Leo?

TOPIC: Government Formation

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up