Nearly 600k people to receive Covid-19 unemployment payment today

Nearly 600,000 people will receive the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Benefit today.

The Department of Social Protection will pay out a total of €209.3m to 598,000 people.

New figures show that 11,000 people will receive the payment for the first time.

In addition, 52,000 employers have registered for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, which is up from 39,000 at the same time last month.

It comes as research found younger workers have been worst affected by job losses and temporary layoffs.

This is due in part to a spike in layoffs of staff working as waiters, bartenders, and shop assistants.