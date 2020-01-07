Navy divers to join in search for fisherman's body off Wexford coast

Irish Naval Service divers are due to help search for the body of one of two fishermen who died off the Wexford coast at the weekend.

Gardaí, who are now co-ordinating the search and recovery operation, requested the Naval Services Diving Section (NSDS) earlier today.

It is understood that while they have a general idea of where the trawler might be, its exact location is not known yet.

Whether or not the RLNI resume their role in the operation, which was assisted by the LE Samuel Beckett today, will be decided this morning.

The NSDS has the capability to conduct subsurface searches with divers an Autonomous Underwater Vesicle (AUV), a Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle (ROV) and Side Scan Sonar.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board has launched a probe into why the vessel “vanished” late Saturday evening.

Alize, which was up for sale for more than €200,000 and in “pristine condition”, sank so quickly in 50 metres of water its two crew didn’t have time to raise the alarm.

Instead, it was the automatic activation of the vessel’s Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon that alerted emergency services around 10.30pm Saturday.

Not long after being dispatched, the R117 spotted and rescued Joe Sinnott in the water about four miles off the Duncannon coast. Despite efforts by medics to save him, he was pronounced dead later in hospital.

The funeral of the 65-year-old married father-of-four, from Seaview, Kilmore, will be held tomorrow at St Mary’s Church, Kilmore, Co Wexford.