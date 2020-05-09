National Return to Work Protocol includes handshake ban and Covid-19 induction training

Businesses have been warned they could be shut down if they do not follow new back-to-work guidelines.

The measures for firms re-opening will include a ban on handshakes and sharing equipment - as well as temperature checks for workers.

Speaking about the Return to Work plan, Business Minister Heather Humphreys said: “This Protocol is a critical component of the Government’s Roadmap for reopening the economy as we gradually lift the COVID-19 restrictions.

"It very clearly sets out the steps that businesses and workers should take to ensure that they can return to work safely."

Minister Humphreys said collaboration between employers and workers "will be central to the success of our return to work."

Some of the measures include:

Nominated lead work representatives to ensure Covid-19 measures are adhered to in the workplace.

Covid-19 induction training before the workplace reopens.

Employers are required to update their safety plans before reopening by consulting with workers.

The plan should include clear procedures around Covid-19 relevant measures such as social distancing, handwashing and respiratory etiquette

Employers will keep a log of any group work in order to facilitate contact tracing

Employers will be required to have a clear plan for dealing with any suspected case of Covid-19 and have a designated manager in charge for such a situation.

Breaks and rest periods are to be organised to facilitate social distancing.

Where social distancing is not possible in spaces smaller than 2-metres, businesses will be required to alternative protective measures in place such as plastic sneeze guards pr physical barriers.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will be able to shut down workplaces that do not comply with new safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The Minister said the HSA would take a collaborative approach at first and will provide advice and support.

However, she said: “HSA inspectors will be able to take appropriate enforcement actions under the health and safety act 2005.

"This means if a business does not co-operate and comply with public health guidelines after been asked to make improvements, the HSA will be able to order them to shut down the workplace.”

Reacting to the government's announcement, Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, President of the Irish Hotels Federation said they were working closely with Fáilte Ireland to develop operational standards "in line with HSE requirements and international best practice."

She said: "The health and safety of our guests and teams is our main priority and the standards will cover all aspects of hotel operations and facilities."

The Labour party's Employment spokesman, Ged Nash, welcomed the Government's new protocols and said enforcement by the HSA will be central for workers to have confidence in the measures.

He said: “The HSA should have no compunction in closing down rogue businesses where bad practices are evident and where workers and consumers are being put at risk.”