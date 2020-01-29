Mother Deirdre Morley charged with murdering her three children

A mother has been charged with murdering her young daughter and two sons who were found dead in their home in Newcastle, Co Dublin last week.

The bodies of Conor (aged 9), Darragh (aged 7) and Carla (aged 3) McGinley were discovered in their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle just before 8pm on Friday.

Deirdre Morley, their mother, was today remanded in custody for one week, with an order that she would receive a psychiatric assessment while in prison.

Ms Morley was found by a taxi driver near her house shortly before the children’s bodies were discovered. She was treated for days at Tallaght University Hospital.

The children’s father Andrew McGinley arrived home at the same time gardaí and paramedics reached the house and when they went inside they found the three children dead.

Ms Morley, 43, a nurse at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, in Dublin was arrested on Tuesday evening and detained at Clondalkin Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She appeared before Judge Paul Murphy at Dublin District Court this evening.

She had been charged with the murder of the three children at their family home in Parson’s Court.

Dressed in a green cardigan, blue jeans, navy top and black shoes, she sat silently alone on the defendant's bench, with her hands on her lap during the brief hearing.

Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny told the court the woman was arrested at 2.06pm today at Clondalkin station and charged at 2.49pm with the three offences.

“She made no reply in response to each of the charges and was handed a copy of charge,” he said.

He applied for a remand in custody.

The district court cannot grant bail in a murder case and Judge Murphy remanded the accused in custody to appear again on February 5 next.

She will be held at the Dochas centre, the women’s unit in Mountjoy Prison.

Defence solicitor Jonathan Dunphy asked for “necessary medical treatment to be afforded to Ms Morley in custody”. He asked that specifically she would receive continuing psychiatric assessment and assistance.

The judge agreed to make the order.

She also acceded to a request to direct disclosure to the defence of copies of video interviews. It was unusual to make that request at this stage, he said, however, he explained it would be required in terms of her psychiatric assessment.

Judge Murphy also granted legal aid after noting from Mr Dunphy that Ms Morley was not working and she was in receipt of no income. There was no garda objection.