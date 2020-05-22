News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Ministers to discuss mandatory self-isolation for anyone entering country

Ministers to discuss mandatory self-isolation for anyone entering country
A Covid-19 information sign at Cork Airport
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 01:15 PM

Cabinet ministers will meet this afternoon to consider the latest public health advice about coronavirus.

Ministers will further consider proposals to make anyone who enters the country self-isolate for two weeks.

Last week Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the government plans to make it mandatory for anyone arriving in Ireland to self-isolate for 14 days.

It would also be mandatory for people to fill in a locator form to say where they will do this, which up to now has been optional.

However, the system is yet to come into place and cabinet ministers will consider it again today.

The National Public Health Emergency team made the recommendation last week.

It has been meeting again this morning to consider the latest medical advice and it will be presented to the government this afternoon.

Ministers are also expected to discuss the plans for the predictive grading of the Leaving Cert.

The meeting comes at the end of the first week of phase one of the easing of lockdown restrictions, with the first real evidence coming in on what the impact has been on the economy.

The government is not due to make a decision on moving to phase two of the plan until June 5.

READ MORE

Over-65s account for 90% of coronavirus deaths recorded in Ireland

More on this topic

Current low interest rates will not last forever – Paschal DonohoeCurrent low interest rates will not last forever – Paschal Donohoe

Parents of boy with rare disorder fear over long-term impact of health crisisParents of boy with rare disorder fear over long-term impact of health crisis

Over-65s account for 90% of coronavirus deaths recorded in IrelandOver-65s account for 90% of coronavirus deaths recorded in Ireland

In Video: London Underground undergoes deep cleanIn Video: London Underground undergoes deep clean


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

CoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up