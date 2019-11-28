News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ministers say new mental health support line could 'save lives'

Ministers say new mental health support line could 'save lives'
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 03:34 PM

Lives could be saved thanks to a new mental health support hotline, ministers say.

The 24-hour helpline will also give callers information on a range of services and networks across some 1,100 support groups.

Mental health minister, Jim Daly, said the new phoneline is akin to a special booking service while Health Minister Simon Harris said it could “save lives”.

Mr Harris said it will give people with mental health challenges direct access to services as opposed to searching websites and Googling for answers: “This is 24/7, any day of the week, anytime of the day. We know mental health challenges don't just disappear outside of office hours. They don't disappear on weekends. We know what can often compound the difficulties that any one of us can feel in relation to our mental health is that worry that you can't fight out or the inability to know where to go.”

The confidential 24/7 ‘Your Mental Health’ line will be run by the national ambulance service for callers to find out about services available in their area. The dedicated number is 1800 111 888. People manning the phoneline will get special training and already 400 people have been helped during a trial run.

Services such as the Samaritans, bereavement groups and suicide prevention help will be among the support that can be referenced to callers.

Mr Daly said he came up with the idea of the helpline to ensure all mental services could be contacted from one point.

Launching the service, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “Above all, we need to encourage people to speak about mental health issues that they may face, to help those who are in difficulty and to share the problems that we may face.”

Call teams operating the special phone support service have all received training in SafeTalk. SafeTalk is a special programme that prepares participants to recognise and engage with people who may be having thoughts of suicide.

Mr Varadkar said said that, while there are more than a thousand different mental services across the country, some services are not very well joined-up: "People find it difficult to find the right service for them at the right time and in the right place and this is a major attempt to alleviate that and make that better. We all know that maintaining mental health and well being is essential and positive mental health enhances our ability to cope with the stresses of everyday life, makes us more engaged, more productive, more content citizens.”

READ MORE

'People are entitled to look for a head', PAC hears as printer costs hit €1.8m

More on this topic

New nationwide mental health phone line launchedNew nationwide mental health phone line launched

24-hour helpline to direct callers to over 1,000 mental health support services24-hour helpline to direct callers to over 1,000 mental health support services

Ink to make you think: Tattoos helping people overcome traumas and conflicts in lifeInk to make you think: Tattoos helping people overcome traumas and conflicts in life

SIPTU tells Oireachtas committee health service cannot continue to rely on agency staff to fill vacanciesSIPTU tells Oireachtas committee health service cannot continue to rely on agency staff to fill vacancies


TOPIC: Mental Health

More in this Section

Fire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency DepartmentFire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency Department

Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner

Gardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdownGardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdown

Danny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural IrelandDanny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural Ireland


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps revs up to explore the tradition of pedal power.Vintage View: Rev up to explore the tradition of pedal power

As we prepare to enter the 2020s, Pat Fitzpatrick takes a look back at the first two decades of the century so far.Reeling in the decades: A look back at the first two decades of the century so far

The cold hard frost of these late November mornings do a wonderful thing to our winter root vegetables, especially the parsnip.Currabinny Cooks: Cooking up cosy parsnip recipes

Dr Liam Healy, clinical lead for stroke services at Cork University Hospital (CUH)Working Life: Dr Liam Healy, clinical lead for stroke services at CUH

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »