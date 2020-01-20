News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mediation to take place in bid to agree State compensation for family of Garda Tony Golden

Mediation to take place in bid to agree State compensation for family of Garda Tony Golden
Garda Tony Golden was killed in Omeath over four years ago
By Ray Managh
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 01:41 PM

Mediation talks will take place this Friday in a bid to agree a State compensation settlement for the family of Garda Tony Golden, fatally wounded in a murder-suicide attack while on duty in Omeath more than four years ago.

Eamonn MJ Coffey, counsel for Garda Golden’s widow, Nicola, and the couple’s three young children, told Mr Justice Michael Twomey in the High Court today that a mediator had been agreed and settlement talks were set to begin at 11am in Dundalk.

Mr Coffey said that if the mediation was successful the court would still have to approve the details on behalf of the three Golden children, Andrew, Lucy and Alex, who reside with their mother in Blackrock, Co Louth.

The outcome of the talks will be mentioned before Judge Twomey next Monday. The judge was told that in the event of failure the hearing to decide damages under the Garda Compensation Acts would take at least three days and possibly a full week.

Judge Twomey said a hearing date of Monday February 10 had been listed provisionally but he would be on circuit at that time and a damages trial may be necessary before another judge.

Micheal O’Scanaill SC, who appears with barrister Joseph O’Sullivan for the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, said it was important any trial would minimise stress on the family and should not be drawn out over successive Mondays, the scheduled day for garda compensation applications to be dealt with.

Nicola Golden at her husband Tony's funeral
Nicola Golden at her husband Tony's funeral

Ms Golden had been a State nurse with the HSE at the time of her husband’s murder and had not worked since the shooting which took place on October 11 2015. Garda Golden was aged 36 when, in uniform and unarmed, he responded to a domestic violence complaint in Omeath.

He had accompanied Siobhan Philips (23) to the house she shared with her physically abusive partner Adrian Crevan Mackin, a known dissident Republican who was on bail on charges of IRA membership at the time. Mackin shot Garda Golden five times and Ms Philips four times, including one bullet to her head, before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.

Ms Philips, who survived her injuries, is living in Co Down. She had two children by Mackin and issued personal injury proceedings against the Garda Commissioner, the Minister for Justice, Ireland and the Attorney General on her own and their behalf, alleging negligence.

Talks to settle the compensation claims by Ms Golden and her children have already broken down once.

READ MORE

Patricia O'Connor suffered 'violent death' before remains were found in Dublin and Wicklow mountains

More on this topic

Judge warns small-time drug dealers they are fuelling Drogheda and Dublin drug crimesJudge warns small-time drug dealers they are fuelling Drogheda and Dublin drug crimes

May trial scheduled for councillor accused of blacking out Queen Victoria-related street names in CorkMay trial scheduled for councillor accused of blacking out Queen Victoria-related street names in Cork

Patricia O'Connor suffered 'violent death' before remains were found in Dublin and Wicklow mountainsPatricia O'Connor suffered 'violent death' before remains were found in Dublin and Wicklow mountains

Supreme Court to hear State appeal over striking down of law affecting recognition of refugee marriageSupreme Court to hear State appeal over striking down of law affecting recognition of refugee marriage


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Fine Gael Senator's office vandalised in same week 250 of his posters are stolenFine Gael Senator's office vandalised in same week 250 of his posters are stolen

Cork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled countryCork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled country

Two men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without chargeTwo men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without charge

Paschal Donohoe: 'No panic' in Fine Gael over bad opinion pollPaschal Donohoe: 'No panic' in Fine Gael over bad opinion poll


Lifestyle

Frank Keogh did not want to get a hearing aid. He was afraid that it would make him look old. But now, just several weeks after having one fitted, he says that he can’t do without it.Hearing tests: A word in your ear

I see that a website describes the call of Canarian cory’s shearwaters as ‘waca waca’. It’s a mad, hysterical call, uttered when the parent birds arrive to feed their nestlings.Cory’s shearwaters show long-distance qualities

Is it too much to hope that an important public health matter, such as Lyme disease, will be an issue in the general election? There’s been a worrying reluctance by the authorities to face up to the extent of the disease here.Facing up to Lyme disease

A paper published in Current Biology examines the extinction of a colourful little bird which, until recently, thrived in the eastern US. With the appalling environmental catastrophe enveloping Australia, home to 56 of the world’s 370 parrot species, this account of the Carolina parakeet’s demise is timely.Trying to save the parrot is not all talk

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »