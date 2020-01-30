Martin disagrees with Kelleher's call to cut RTÉ's licence fee

Micheál Martin has strongly disagreed with his MEP's call to cut RTÉ's licence fee and instead praised the broadcaster's coverage of Brexit.

Facing questions about MEP Billy Kelleher's calls and tweets to cut RTÉ's funds because of its EU coverage and whether he agreed, Mr Martin said:

“Absolutely not. I don't. I think he is very clear there was no implications in terms of Tony Connelly, he has apologised to Tony Connelly [RTÉ's EU correspondent].

“I just want to make the point, I want to affirm all the role that RTÉ has played in distilling Brexit for the Irish population. They've performed superbly and Tony Connolly, in particular, has earned the admiration of the Irish public in terms of his consistent and very hard work on an ongoing basis, in terms of presenting Brexit in a very simple manner to the Irish public.

“Of course, the licence fee should not be cut. My position on that has been consistent for many many years, and the party position on that whole area around broadcasting has been very straight and upfront."

Met @tconnellyRTE today in @Europarl_EN. We exchanged polite words about the hugely significant vote that was happening later.I have to say that @rtenews and #RTE is pitiful on EU matters of public interest,that they should suggest a reduction in license fee January 29, 2020

Asked if Billy Kelleher was doing "solo runs" in recent weeks, given his tweet and also following the Fianna Fail MEP's threat to vote against the Brexit withdrawal agreement in the EU parliament, Mr Martin responded:

“A politician not getting coverage is not a shocker. [or] Complaining about it.”