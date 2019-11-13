News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man pocketed €7K on trips to safe at McDonald's outlet in Cork

By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 05:22 PM

A man responsible for cash at a McDonald’s outlet pocketed more than €7,000 on trips to the safe has been jailed.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan testified at the sentencing hearing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Martin Humpreys of Knockpogue Avenue, Farranree, Cork, was working in McDonald’s on Commons Road, Blackpool, Cork, at the time.

The detective said the same man had convictions for similar crimes involving the theft of more than €6,000 from TK Maxx in Cork while he was working there previously. Det Sgt. O’Sullivan said the accused got a six-month suspended jail term on December 10, 2018 for that offence at a time when he was then working in McDonald’s committing the new offences.

Paula McCarthy defence barrister said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Humphreys had expressed his remorse and shame for his actions and was anxious to pay back full compensation.

He brought €800 to court yesterday to add to €300 he brought recently for McDonald’s.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said it was unrealistic to expect an adjournment for further compensation and a suspended sentence.

“The level of compensation brought to date is not impressive,” the judge said.

He imposed a total jail term of two years with the last six months suspended on condition that the accused would keep the peace for 12 months after his release from jail.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said that when Humphreys was putting money in the safe he would take some out and put it into a book or something else – all taking place with his hands in the safe - and then retrieve the cash from an area of the premises not covered by CCTV.

