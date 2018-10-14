Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man dies in West Cork house fire

Sunday, October 14, 2018 - 02:44 PM
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

A man has been found dead after a house fire in West Cork.

The alarm was raised in Dunmanway just after 10.30am this morning.

Gardaí arrived at an isolated property in Shanagh, just north of the town, and found the house ablaze.

The emergency services were contacted and the body of a man in his early 40s was located inside a short time later.

Gardaí sealed off the area for a full technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing but the early indications suggest the fire started accidentally.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Clonakilty Garda station on 023-8821570.


