Man assaulted after being woken up during burglary in Tipperary

File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 12:33 PM

A man has been assaulted after being woken up during a burglary in Tipperary.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí said that at around 5.30am this morning, two men entered a house at Westgate Court, Irishtown, Clonmel and stole a number of items.

The occupant of the house, a man in his 30s, was woken up during the burglary.

He chased one of the suspects down the road where he was then assaulted.

Gardaí said he is currently in South Tipperary General Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí from Clonmel carried out a patrol of the Irishtown area and arrested a man, aged in his 20s.

Whilst carrying out further enquiries Gardaí discovered a man, aged in 30s, who was trying to dump some of the stolen property into a nearby river.

Both men are currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Three scenes are currently being examined by the Divisional Scenes of Crime team.

Gardaí said they are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents in the Irishtown area to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road user who was in the area, particularly those with camera footage, between 5.30am and 6.15am to contact Clonmel Garda Station at 052-6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

