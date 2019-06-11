News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing on Dublin's O'Connell Street

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 09:11 AM

Latest: A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Dublin.

Gardaí launched a murder investigation after the victim was killed on O'Connell Street in the early hours of this morning.

The man arrested today is in his late 20s and was taken in custody near the scene of the incident.

A large section of the street is closed today following the attack which occurred at around 1.40am.

The victim was taken to the Mater Hospital with stab wounds but was pronounced dead shortly after.

It is understood he walked for a distance after being attacked. The man's age is not yet known.

The street is closed in both directions from the junction with Cathal Brugha Street as far down as the junction with Henry Street.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene.

Traffic remains heavy approaching O’Connell St from the North Quays, while Marlborough Street has reopened.

Dublin Bus have advised that services cannot access O' Connell Street in both directions.

Northbound buses are using Westmorland Street to Eden Quay to Gardiner Street and Parnell Street to normal route.

Southbound buses are using Parnell Square East, Gardiner Street and back at the normal route in Dolier Street.

Luas Green Line services are not running between the St Stephen's Green and Dominick stops. Customers have been told that Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus routes serving this line.

The Red Line is operating as normal.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was on O'Connell Street in the early hours of this morning to contact them at Store St Garda station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

