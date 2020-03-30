News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested by gardaí investigating aggravated burglary in Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 10:03 AM

Gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary in Cork have arrested a man in his late 20s.

Gardaí said that at around 2.30am this morning, the man broke into a house in the Mahon area.

When discovered by the homeowner, he proceeded to assault the woman using a metal travel mug.

Gardaí said the male fled the scene when disturbed by another member of the household.

The woman, aged in her 50s, received injuries to her head. No property was taken from the premises.

The man was later arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda Station, Cork where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said that investigations ongoing.

