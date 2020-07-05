News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 70s, dies after fatal crash in Co Tipp

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 01:49 PM

A man in his 70s has died following a three-car collision in Co Tipperary this morning.

The incident which led to the arrest a man, 30s, and left another man in a serious condition in hospital, occurred at around 6.50 this morning in South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir.

"The front seat passenger of one of the cars, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene," a garda spokesperson confirmed.

"The rear seat passenger of another car involved, a man in his 20s, was taken to St Luke's General Hospital in a critical condition."

No other serious injuries were reported, they added.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and he is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene and the road is closed with local diversions are in place.

Clonmel gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have camera or dash-cam footage of the incident to get in touch.

