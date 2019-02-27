NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Local radio stations could receive €250,000 annual funding under scheme

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 05:50 PM
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Local radio stations could receive up to €250,000 a year in State funding under a multi-million euro support scheme.

Fianna Fáil has called for the establishment of a public service broadcast fund which would be paid for through a major clamp down on those who evade the TV licence fee.

Fianna Fáil's communications spokesperson Timmy Dooley said between €35m and €50m is lost every year from uncollected licence fees.

"Local stations have a contractual obligation to fulfil the 20% public service obligation to provide new and current affairs programming, but they are finding it increasingly difficult to find the funds to maintain a full-service newsroom," he said.

The private members' motion being debated in the Dáil tomorrow calls for the introduction of a fund by the end of September which would invest 25% of money raised through the increased collection of the TV licence fee into local radio.

"I think €10m initially would go a long way. We are saying 25% of whatever that fund might be," said Mr Dooley.

"We believe that the funding can come from a better collection of our national licence fee.

"As you know the Communications Committee last year did a body of work looking at the future funding of public service broadcasting and there are quite a few recommendations there.

But it's well recognised that from an Irish perspective we are way behind in terms of collecting the licence fee.

While Mr Dooley said there have been a number of publicity campaigns to encourage people to pay the TV licence, he said "there hasn't been the kind of direct approach that is needed on the ground".

