NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Listowel Arms hotel shut by fire safety officers

Sunday, December 23, 2018 - 01:13 PM
By Anne Lucey

The Listowel Arms, the centre of social life in the north Kerry town, has been shut down by Kerry County Council fire officers. An application is before the court today to allow the hotel re-open to cater for a number of bookings.

The Listowel Arms in the town’s Square is the venue for the Listowel Writers Week and is a popular venue for weddings. It is the town’s only hotel and had been refurbished in recent years.

Three civil weddings are planned for the hotel in the next number of days, along with Christening parties and Christmas parties.

Fire Officers from Kerry County Council visited the hotel at around 5pm yesterday and issued an immediate closure order connected with an alleged breach of fire safety regulations. Shocked guests were asked to leave at once and the hotel cleared with a closed notice placed on the Georgian front door.

The hotel was busy at the time with Christening and other parties.

Christmas parties had been booked to take place on Saturday night but had to be accommodated elsewhere.

Meanwhile the hotel says it is currently closed. Further information will be available this afternoon.

Discussions between Kerry County Council and legal representatives of the hotel are taking place this lunchtime.


More in this Section

HSE launches website with information on abortion services

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Latest: Man dies after apparent gangland shooting in Dublin

Sinn Féin suffer 6% drop in support in latest opinion poll


Lifestyle

This is why we regress to childhood when we go home for Christmas – and 7 ways to deal with it

Lady Gaga just debuted the biggest hair colour trend of 2019 – here’s how to get the look

Start 2019 with a New Year’s Eve mini-break

Spending Christmas in the sun

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »