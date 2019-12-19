News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Limerick man, 86, with dementia missing

Paddy Rainsford
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 06:03 PM

Searches are being carried out in Co Limerick for an 86 year old man who has been missing since yesterday evening.

Paddy Rainsford from Annagh in Lisnagry was last seen at 7.30pm yesterday.

He left his house in Lisnagry driving a navy blue coloured Skoda Rapid, registration number: 161 L 98.

Gardaí say his intention was to drive to the Birdhill / Boher area of North Tipperary to play cards but he never arrived.

His family say he suffers from dementia and may be in a confused state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nenagh or Bruff Garda Stations on 067 50450 or 061 382940.

