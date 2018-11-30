Lighthouse body celebrates John Eagle as he battles serious illness

The Commissioners of Irish Lights has paid tribute to one of the great champions of Irish lighthouses and of the people who work in them, as he battles serious illness.

Chief executive Yvonne Shields O’Connor arranged for a framed original design drawing of the landmark Fastnet Rock lighthouse off Cork to be presented to photographer and artist, John Eagle, to thank him for his work over the years sharing the history and stories of Irish lighthouses with a global audience.

John Eagle: Famous photographer is battling a serious illness.

The Fastnet is one of the West Cork-based photographer’s favourites. The presentation was made by his friend and photographer, Niall Duffy, in St Joseph’s Hospital in Castletownbere.

Mr Duffy said it was an honour and a privilege to make the presentation.

Mr Eagle pioneered lighthouse photography more than 30-years ago and was the first person to make a postcard of every Irish lighthouse, travelling by helicopter and high-speed boat to capture his images.

“It took me 15 years to build up my collection of lighthouse photographs, numerous helicopter flights and boat trips. I think many photographers would take out a big bank loan and hire the helicopter to photograph them all in a couple of days.

Niall Duffy makes a special presentation to John Eagle on behalf of the Commissioners of Irish Lights.

“While that might get the job done it wouldn’t involve meeting so many interesting people. My way was more fun because I got to meet lots of interesting people and saw how difficult it was.

“Now I have a greater understanding of how the lighthouses work and the people who work them,” said Mr Eagle.

His famous aerial photograph of the Fastnet became one of his biggest selling postcards. He produced two lighthouse photo-essay books, published by Collins Press, several postcard gift sets, dozens of calendars and launched lighthouse tours more than a decade ago. He is also a gifted oil painter.

The famous Fastnet lighthouse, known the world over for the yacht race, and by emigrants heading to the States as the last light before the Brave New World. This picture was taken during the ‘2011 Southern Extreme Irish Lighthouse Tour’. Picture: John Eagle

Ms Shields O’Connor said: “Through your wonderful photography and your lighthouse tours you have contributed in a very meaningful way to people’s understanding of lighthouses and the people who served in them.

You are known and respected throughout Irish Lights and you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Mr Eagle, who was raised in England, first visited Beara as a child in the ’60s, before setting up home in Eyries almost 30 years ago.

“The place is in my blood,” he said in an interview once.