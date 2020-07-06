Lifting and bringing back Covid restrictions a 'dangerous gamble', says professor

An expert is warning that repeatedly imposing, lifting and bringing Covid restrictions back in could be a dangerous gamble.

UCC Professor Gerry Kileen says a fading epidemic can be just as dangerous as the onset.

It comes as no new people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic while there are 18 new confirmed cases.

Professor Kileen is calling for better measures in Ireland to completely stamp out the virus.

"We would certainly not be opening pubs, we would not be opening playgrounds and things like that," said Prof. Kileen.

"We would go back a couple of phases and we would need to stick at that because we know it works "We know it shrinks the epidemic and that would eventually take it to zero.

"Then the only thing you have got to really worry about it international travel."

Meanwhile, a Labour councillor is calling on councils to hire social distancing wardens in towns and cities across the country.

Joanna Tuffy says this would help prevent crowds gathering on streets outside pubs like what happened in parts of Dublin city centre on Saturday night.

Still have people doubting the video; here’s another video of the Dame Lane area from last night; came across this on Instagram pic.twitter.com/9h5piWYX46— Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) July 5, 2020

It is claimed many people out socialising were failing to stick to social distancing.

South Dublin Couny Councillor Joanna Tuffy says the wardens would have powers like those of school wardens.

"School wardens operate under the authority of local councils and An Garda Síochána and they have some powers.

"I am suggesting that social distancing wardens would be similar that they would have limited power so that they could have the power to disperse large groups of people in streets and to ask people to maintain social distancing."