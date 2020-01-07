News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Latest: Hundreds attend funeral of Marian Finucane
The funeral of RTE broadcaster Marian Finucane at the church of St Brigids in Kill Co Kildare today. Photo: Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 12:45 PM

Update 12.45pm: Hundreds of mourners are attending the funeral service for Marian Finucane in Co. Kildare this lunchtime.

The RTÉ broadcaster died suddenly last Thursday at the age of 69.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, the President's aide-de-camp, along with many RTÉ colleagues and those who knew Ms. Finucane through her charity work are among those who turned out to pay their respects.

The Chief celebrant Monsignor Ciarán O'Carroll told mourners Marian dealt with the death of her daughter Sinead with tremendous dignity.

"In the face of Sinead’s death, Marian mobilised all of her formidable strengths and skills by dedicating a whole chapter of her life to supporting the hospice movement at home and establish a hospice charity in South Africa.

"Indeed many were the recipients of her quiet generosity and abundant charity."

Her family has released the Mass leaflet for the funeral service.

Latest: Hundreds attend funeral of Marian Finucane

Update 7.38am: The funeral of broadcaster Marian Finucane will take place later today.

The 69-year-old passed away suddenly at her home last Thursday.

Marian Finucane was a prominent figure within Irish radio broadcasting over the past four decades.

She began her career in RTÉ in 1974, and has worked across Women Today, Liveline as well as her weekday radio show on Radio 1 and subsequently her weekend programmes.

Tributes have been pouring in since her passing at her home in Naas on Thursday.

President Michael D Higgins said she was a "deeply respected, trusted and much-loved broadcaster".

Former President's also weighted in - Mary Robinson described her as a trailblazer while Mary McAleese said she was a kind and passionate broadcaster.

The Late Late Show featured a special tribute to her on Friday night.

Books of condolence were also opened at RTÉ studios and the offices of Kildare County Council.

Her funeral mass will be held at midday today at St Brigid's Church in Kill.

It will be followed by a private burial.

Latest: Navy divers to assist in search for missing fisherman

