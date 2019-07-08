Labour, Social Democrats eye 23 seats in next election

Labour and the Social Democrats are targeting as many as 23 seats in the next general election — making either party a potential coalition kingmaker.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin and Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy outlined their separate ambitions amid speculation that Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin may seek their help to gain power.

While Mr Howlin said it is more likely Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will join together than Labour re-entering government, Ms Murphy said she would be open to talks if her party gains enough Dáil seat “clout”.

Mr Howlin, whose party currently has seven seats, said: “Without over-egging the pudding, I want to be in double digits. On a good day, we’ll be in a ballpark of what you’re talking about [15 seats] but even in a reasonable day we’ll be in double digits. That gives us leverage.”

He identified Louth, Dublin Bay North, Dublin Bay South, Kildare, Wicklow, Waterford, Cork North Central, and Carlow-Kilkenny as constituencies where gains could be made.

Mr Murphy, whose party has two seats, said May’s local election results show “seven or eight Dáil seats would be a realistic target”.

While Mr Howlin said he does not have a strong view about returning to power, Ms Murphy said she would be open to coalition talks if her party’s membership backed it and if the party had enough “clout” to ensure key policies are introduced.

The views will interest Mr Martin, who is rumoured to be eyeing a potential coalition with the Greens and either Labour or the Social Democrats.

Meanwhile, Labour sources have confirmed up to three rival leaders could try to replace Mr Howlin if he fails to secure significant seat increases and generational change in the general election. While no push will occur for now, it is expected Alan Kelly, Ged Nash, and Aodhán Ó Ríordáin would consider a leadership contest after any vote.