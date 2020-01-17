News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Election 2020 home
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Kerry vote irregularities' investigation ongoing

Kerry vote irregularities' investigation ongoing
By Anne Lucey
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 09:58 PM

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission says an investigation into allegations centering on the supplementary register in Kerry is still ongoing.

GSOC opened “a public interest investigation” into alleged irregularities in voter registration in Kerry in the run-up to the May 2019 local elections after allegations about irregular stamping of forms.

The allegations centred on the Killarney area.

Bundles of forms, possibly up to 200 additional voters, or voters who were changing address, were stamped by a garda in a Garda station without the presence of the voters seeking to be registered, as required, it was alleged.

Councillors in May spoke of other discrepancies in the electoral register with at least one councillor saying that dead people in his area in north Kerry were still on the register.

In May, the council formally wrote to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris calling for a full investigation into the supplementary register allegations.

A preliminary investigation followed by a full garda investigation got underway in late May which was then taken over by The GSOC.

The Garda Ombudsman yesterday said inquiries are still on going.

Now Cllr Brendan Cronin who led the call in May for the full garda investigation yesterday called on members of the public in Kerry to be “extra vigilant" in the run-up to the new supplement to the register.

Members of the public in Kerry who are not currently registered to vote can apply to be included on the Supplement to the Register of Electors.

The closing date for inclusion on this register is Wednesday, January 22.

“Following on from the claims made during the 2019 Local Elections regarding voter registration irregularities, I am calling on the general public to be extra vigilant,” Cllr Cronin said.

The councillor urged people “presented with voter registration forms that may seem to already have been pre signed and stamped”, to contact and inform one of the relevant authorities immediately such as Kerry County Councils Register of Electors Office, the returning officer, or their local garda station.

READ MORE

Election 2020: What we've learned so far

More on this topic

Leo learns services and supports top voters concernsLeo learns services and supports top voters concerns

Election 2020: What we've learned so farElection 2020: What we've learned so far

FF TD says Government has done 'virtually nothing' to confront threat of gangland crimeFF TD says Government has done 'virtually nothing' to confront threat of gangland crime

Glowing reception for Micheál Martin on the streets of WexfordGlowing reception for Micheál Martin on the streets of Wexford


TOPIC: Election 2020