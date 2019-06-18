News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kerry father-of-three collapsed and died after kitesurfing session on Portugal beach, reports

The late Tom Griffin. Picture: RIP.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 10:15 AM

A Kerry man died last week after kitesurfing in Portugal, it has emerged.

According to reports Tom Griffin collapsed on Fonte de Telha beach in Almada, near Lisbon, last Wednesday shortly after finishing a session kite surfing.

According to reports Mr Griffin was an employee at the Intel in Kildare and was originally from Muckross in Killarney.

The Department of Foreign Affairs are providing assistance to the family.

A notice on RIP.ie said Mr Griffin was late of Carlton Square, Maynooth and Muckross, Killarney.

It went on: "Beloved husband of Michelle, dear father of Laura, David and Louise and son of Michael and the late Kathleen (recently deceased).

"Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Des, Brian and Dermot, father-in-law Danny, mother-in-law Bridie, brothers-in-law Paul, Alan and Ben, sisters-in-law Lisa, Yvonne, Denise, Beliza and Anne, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours, his work colleagues at Intel and his many friends."

The entry said funeral arrangements will be confirmed at a later date.

