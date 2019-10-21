News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Judge adjourns Ryanair's bid to fast-track action against pilots and union

Judge adjourns Ryanair's bid to fast-track action against pilots and union
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 12:45 PM

Ryanair’s bid to fast-track its action against some of its Irish-based pilots and their trade union over a planned strike which was halted by injunction last August has been adjourned for two weeks at the Commercial Court.

The adjournment was granted in the context of a High Court hearing next Thursday of an application by the pilots and Forsa, the parent union of the Irish Airline Pilots Association, for a stay on Ryanair’s case while a mediation process proceeds.

Ryanair, represented by Martin Hayden SC, told the Commercial Court today the mediation is addressing a pay claim and that is not what Ryanair’s legal action, which seeks damages and certain declarations, is about.

His argument was disputed by Marguerite Bolger SC, for the defendants.

Ms Bolger said their position is an agreement had been reached to stay the damages case pending the mediation and that it was always intended that agreement would be legally binding.

The mediation has been progressing in a “positive manner" and it is expected to conclude towards the end of this month, she added.

For reasons including the mediation and the fact her side’s application to stay the damages case is due before the High Court on Thursday, the fast-track application should not proceed, she said.

The matter is also not suitable for the Commercial Court, she added.

Having heard the sides, Mr Justice Robert Haughton said, in light of the stay application, he would adjourn Ryanair’s fast-track application for two weeks.

READ MORE

Fr Peter McVerry on homeless crisis: 'We are no longer shocked...We should be outraged'

Depending on the outcome of the stay application, the fast-track application can be renewed, he added.

Ryanair had initiated proceedings last August against Forsa and several named pilots, including IALPA president Evan Cullen, over a planned 48-hour strike over pay and conditions scheduled to take place on August 22 and 23.

The industrial action did not proceed after Ryanair secured a High Court injunction preventing it.

That injunction remains in place pending the full hearing of the dispute.

As well as granting the injunction, Mr Justice Denis McDonald directed that the airline progress the full hearing of its case against the defendants so as to “protect the union's position" and ensure it would "not be left in limbo".

The case was adjourned after Mr Justice McDonald was informed last month the sides had returned to mediation.

Last Friday, Ms Bolger SC got permission to bring a motion next Thursday seeking to stay the Ryanair proceedings pending the outcome of the mediation.

In its proceedings, Ryanair claims it suffered estimated losses of €13.7 million in lost bookings and impact on fares arising from the planned industrial action.

It also claims it suffered additional damage due to negative publicity and damage to its business and brand.

READ MORE

'She was just bone and she was rotting': Horse put down after being 'savagely beaten' in Cork

More on this topic

Boy who injured lip after the front wheel of his bike allegedly hit foot deep pot hole settles action for €65,000Boy who injured lip after the front wheel of his bike allegedly hit foot deep pot hole settles action for €65,000

'I felt terrorised in my childhood bedrooms': Woman raped as a child speaks of torment as man jailed'I felt terrorised in my childhood bedrooms': Woman raped as a child speaks of torment as man jailed

Homeless man who stalked Harry Styles ordered to stay away from starHomeless man who stalked Harry Styles ordered to stay away from star

Sheffield United striker charged with drink-drivingSheffield United striker charged with drink-driving


Court caseRyanairTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Fifth of college students from ‘affluent’ homes - studyFifth of college students from ‘affluent’ homes - study

Second Fianna Fáil TD admits voting in another party member’s nameSecond Fianna Fáil TD admits voting in another party member’s name

Founder of air ambulance charity declared bankruptFounder of air ambulance charity declared bankrupt

Two divers rescued off south Dublin coastTwo divers rescued off south Dublin coast


Lifestyle

Pollutants can have an impact on your health, but there are things you can do to reduce the potential damage.High pollution days ‘lead to more cardiac arrests and strokes’: 5 easy ways to protect yourself

Even if you only have room for one pot in the smallest space, plant some tulips in it to make your garden spring to life, says Hannah Stephenson.7 design tips to make your tulips in garden pots stand out in a crowd

Does the early bird catch the gym gains, or are you better off running through your reps after the sun sets? We ask two personal trainers.Ask the experts: Is it better to work out in the morning or the evening?

John’s chairs will last a lifetime, but he is also passing on his knowledge to a new generation, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: The ancient art of súgán-making is woven into Irish family history

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »