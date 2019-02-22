NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Irish scientists develop material that could boost smartphone battery life by 300%

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 10:11 AM
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

A new material developed by Irish scientists could increase the battery life of an average smartphone by more than 300%.

An ink-based nanomaterial called Mxenes could see the average mobile phone battery life increase from 10 hours of talk-time to up to 40 hours.

It also has the potential to make a significant environmental impact by increasing the real-time range of electric cars.

By increasing the range from around 190km to 500km, an electric car could drive from Cork to Letterkenny in Donegal on a single charge.

The material has been developed by researchers from AMBER, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Advanced Materials and BioEngineering at Trinity College Dublin.

The study is published in Nature Communications, a leading international science journal.

The project's lead investigator is Prof Valeria Nicolosi, who has researched nanomaterials for more than 15 years and has spent the last four years investigating the potential of MXenes.

“We are extremely excited by the potential of this new class of 2D nanomaterials.”

KEYWORDS

SmartphoneTechnologyBattery

