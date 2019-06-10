Irish captain says he will continue to fish off Rockall despite Scottish warning

The captain of an Irish fishing vessel has vowed to continue fishing in the waters off Rockall despite a warning from the Scottish government that it will take action against Irish fishing vessels that fish in the area.

In what is seen as a direct consequence of the escalating Brexit crisis, Scotland has laid claim to the waters around Rockall and accused Ireland of fishing illegally in the region.

Declaring a 12-mile exclusion zone on the islet, the Scottish government said all fishing rights around Rockall — which is 230 nautical miles north-west of Donegal and 240 nautical miles west of Scotland — belong to it.

Adrian McClenahan told RTE radio’s Morning Ireland that the disputed waters are extremely important for Irish fishermen. The area is vital for increased haddock quotas with 850 tonnes being caught by the Irish fleet.

“I’ve been fishing here for years. I’ve been boarded by Scottish navy vessels many times. It has never been an issue before.”

Mr McClenahan said that such inspections were routine under EU regulations and his vessel had also been boarded by the Irish fishery patrols.

I am fishing inside the 12 mile zone now. I feel it is my right. I don’t think the Scottish government has the right to ask us to leave.

“It’s a big gamble to take as it could put your whole business at risk, court cases could take years to resolve.”

He said that a number of Irish vessels had left the area as they were concerned and did not want to be detained or caught up in a legal case. If that were to happen it could have very serious consequences for many.

“We’ve been told by the Minister that we have a right to fish here. That we have the full backing financially and legally if one of our boats get detailed.”

Mike Park, CEO of the Scottish White Fish Producers organisation said that since 2014 Scotland had the right to impose a 12 mile limit around Rockall.

“Scotland told the Irish government to make sure Irish vessels were aware of this, but they have been ignored for years. Irish vessels have continued illegally fishing for years.

This is not disputed territory in our eyes. The Scottish government warned the Irish government for years to have that respect. You’ve got to abide by the law. If there is a dispute it should be challenged in a court of law.

Mr Park said the issue was not connected to Brexit as it goes back longer that than. “This is down to the intransigence of the Irish government.”