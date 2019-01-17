Investigation underway after dog set on fire in Cork

The Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a dog that was set on fire.

The animal was found in an overgrown scrub area in the Glen on the northside of Cork city by members of the Cork Animal Care Society and the city dog warden.

The presence of a stray lurcher was reported to the Cork Animal Care Society by members of the public, prompting the search. However, the Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA) says it appears not to be the same animal.

Pictures posted on the Cork Animal Care Society Facebook page of a dog carcass burnt in a small fire, found in the scrublands of The Glen.

The dog, now believed to be a German shepherd or similar breed, was set on fire and had its legs broken. It is not known whether this happened before or after the animal died. CSPCA workers have not been able to identify the dog. The heat from the fire would have damaged any microchip if it had been chipped, says Vincent Cashman of the CSPCA:

It is not the lurcher than had been reported in the area. It is a black and tan coloured dog. It is large and male, possibly a German shepherd-type animal.

Mr Cashman said that the CSPCA deals with regular cases of animal cruelty but that something of this nature is particularly unusual: "The dog's front legs were broken. It did not get there on its own."

He appealed to anyone who may have any information on the case to come forward: "Without witnesses, it is very hard to build a case on this so we would appeal to anyone with any information to make contact."

The Cork Animal Care Society (CACS) shared an image of the dog on their Facebook page. It was shared more than 1,000 times and attracted hundreds of comments. The group posted on their page: "What kind of sick twisted individuals do this to an animal. Over the last few days, the amount of cruelty we have heard of and been witness to here in Cork is unbelievable."

The CACS appealed to anyone with any information on what happened to the dog to get in touch via Facebook.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána in Cork confirmed that the incident has not been reported to them.