Investigation ongoing after man stabbed in Co Cork

By Joe Leogue

A man in his forties is today recovering after he was stabbed a number of times in Castletownbere, Co Cork on Sunday night.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí said the stabbing took place at a house in Came Point, Castletownbere shortly after 10:30pm on Sunday night.

The victim was brought to Cork University Hospital with a number of stab wounds, and gardaí say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Superintendent Declan O'Sullivan of Bantry Garda Station today called for anyone who may be able to assist gardai with their investigation to come forward.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information or anyone was in the Camepoint housing estate of Castletownbere between 10pm and 11pm on the 4th of November, to contact us at Bantry Garda Station on 027-20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station,” he said.