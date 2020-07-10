News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Investigation into detective garda's murder progressing 'at rapid speed'

The late Garda Colm Horkan.
By John Fallon
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 01:31 PM

The investigation into the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan is progressing at "rapid speed", a court has been told today.

Sergeant Mark Mahon told Judge Alan Mitchell at Harristown District Court in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, that "numerous detectives and senior officers" were working on the case.

The court was told that Stephen Silver, of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, who is charged with the murder of Det Garda Horkan in Castlerea on June 17, was unfit to appear.

The 43-year-old was due to appear at Harristown District Court by video link but Judge Mitchell said he had received a sick note.

The court was told that Mr Silver was being detained at the Central Mental Hospital.

Defence solicitor Gearoid Geraghty said it needed to be established why his client was being detained there.

Mr Geraghty also requested an update on what progress was being made in the preparation of a book of evidence.

He also asked Judge Mitchell that it be established why his client was transferred from Castlerea Prison to Midlands Prison and from there to the Central Mental Hospital.

Mr Geraghty had requested at a previous court hearing, two weeks earlier, that a consultant forensic psychiatrist be deployed to establish his client’s fitness to plead.

Sgt Mahon told the court that the State’s application was that Mr Silver be remanded in custody for two weeks to appear before Harristown District Court by video link on July 24.

Sgt Mahon said that it was an extremely serious charge and that it would take time for preparation of the book of evidence.

Judge Mitchell remanded Mr Silver in custody for two weeks and also requested a letter from the governor of Castlerea Prison outlining why the defendant was transferred to Midlands Prison and to the Central Mental Hospital.

