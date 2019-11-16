News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Infection control in five acute hospitals being affected by overcrowding

Infection control in five acute hospitals being affected by overcrowding
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 03:54 PM

Infection control and prevention in five acute hospitals is being affected by overcrowding.

A new report from Hiqa shows the issue is also being impacted by old and unsuitable infrastructure.

Five hospital inspections were carried out between April and June.

Of the five, maintenance and infrastructural deficits in three hospitals had not been addressed since the last inspection.

Those hospitals were Croom in Limerick, Nenagh Hospital and Sligo University Hospital.

It says Croom and Nenagh also had no one designated as the lead or coordinator for decontamination.

However Hiqa does say all five hospitals have leadership, governance and management arrangements for infection prevention and controls were in place.

READ MORE

Gardaí investigate attempted ATM theft in Co Louth

More on this topic

Cork-based residential and respite centre failed to notify Hiqa of injuries to residentsCork-based residential and respite centre failed to notify Hiqa of injuries to residents

HIQA report raises concerns about child protection and welfare in CorkHIQA report raises concerns about child protection and welfare in Cork

Hiqa finds serious shortcomings in Limerick nursing home Hiqa finds serious shortcomings in Limerick nursing home

HIQA report finds disability centres in Ireland are well run but improvements still neededHIQA report finds disability centres in Ireland are well run but improvements still needed


TOPIC: Hiqa

More in this Section

Protest against Co Leitrim asylum housing plans stood down with immediate effectProtest against Co Leitrim asylum housing plans stood down with immediate effect

Eoin Ó Broin: Housing is 'single biggest failure' of coalition GovernmentEoin Ó Broin: Housing is 'single biggest failure' of coalition Government

Gardaí release men arrested in connection with Lucan shootingGardaí release men arrested in connection with Lucan shooting

Gardaí investigating overnight attempted theft of ATM in LouthGardaí investigating overnight attempted theft of ATM in Louth


Lifestyle

Kate Tempest’s Vicar Street show began with the mother of all selfie moments. The 33 year-old poet and rapper disapproves of mid-concert photography and instructed the audience to get their snap-happy impulses out of the way at the outset. What was to follow would, she promised, be intense. We should give ourselves to the here and now and leave our phones in our pockets.Kate Tempest dives deep and dark in Dublin gig

Des O'Sullivan examines the lots up for auction in Bray.A Week in Antiques: Dirty tricks and past political campaigns

All your food news.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »