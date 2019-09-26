News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

If you see one of these stickers today, here's why

If you see one of these stickers today, here's why
Pic via @MakeWayDay
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 07:47 AM

Hundreds of people with a disability will be out in force today, to remind others not to block footpaths and access points.

It is part of Make Way Day, which this year being held across 25 local authority areas.

Poorly parked cars, bins and fallen bikes can be dangerous for a disabled person, according to the Disability Federation of Ireland.

Its spokesperson, Clare Cronin, said today is about making people aware of the challenges the obstacles can pose.

Ms Cronin said: "On Make Way Day they'll get a little friendly sticker that says 'hey, this blocks my way' and 'Make way'.

"The one day of the year where people with disabilities get to actually remind everybody else of the obstacles that are in their way all year long."

READ MORE

Illegal roof aerials and signal boosters weakening mobile reception in countryside


DisabledMake Way Day

More in this Section

Tusla cannot be run from Dublin, new CEO claimsTusla cannot be run from Dublin, new CEO claims

Musgraves recalls packs of Centra turkey over incorrect use-by dateMusgraves recalls packs of Centra turkey over incorrect use-by date

Concerns about rural Direct Provision centres ‘have never transpired’, says OmbudsmanConcerns about rural Direct Provision centres ‘have never transpired’, says Ombudsman

Gardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in CorkGardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in Cork


Lifestyle

Dawn Bradfield is from Kilmurry, near Macroom, Co Cork, and stars in the stage adaptation of Louise O’Neill’s novel, Asking For It, which returns to the Everyman in Cork tonight and continues until Saturday, October 5. The play then moves to the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin from Oct 9-26.A Question of Taste: Dawn Bradfield

LOATH to describe herself as a vocational writer as she thinks that’s pretentious, Sarah Harte says her need to write is “more like a disease.”Sarah Harte returning to her love of fiction

Cork director John Crowley impressed with Brooklyn and Intermission. Now he helms the film adaptation of bestselling book The Goldfinch, writes Esther McCarthy.Cork director John Crowley on bringing The Goldfinch to the big screen

IN MY work, as a systemically trained family psychotherapist, I am always looking at the ecologies in which we live.Examine Yourself: We have to listen to our bodies if we are to survive

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »