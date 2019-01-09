'I just wanted to meet people': Shane Ross apologises for turning up at people's doors on Christmas and New Year's Eve

It was the night before Christmas, and outside your house, not a creature was stirring - except a Minister seeking votes.

Transport Minister Shane Ross has apologised for turning up at people's doors in a Santa hat on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve night, saying: "I just wanted to meet people".

Mr Ross clarified his festive canvass decision after constituents phoned RTE's Liveline programme to say they were were shocked to open their doors over Christmas to find the Independent Alliance TD standing outside in the dark.

One caller said Mr Ross knocked on her door at 8.45pm on New Year's Eve while another said they saw him "popping in and out" of gardens wearing a Santa hat on Christmas Eve night.

Despite saying some people were "delighted" to see him, Mr Ross said "I just wanted to meet people" and that canvassing is part of his job.