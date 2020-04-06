'I am paid more than enough': Sinn Féin TD returns wage increase due to Covid-19 crisis

A TD is returning a wage increase due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Eoin Ó Broin a Sinn Féin deputy and writer who has been a TD for the Dublin Mid-West constituency since 2016 general election said he is waiving the €8,188.44 which was owed to him.

Taking to social media deputy Ó Broin said: “At a time when so many people have lost their jobs and funding is needed for front line health and care services I can’t accept a wage increase.

“I am again returning the full post FEMPI pay restoration and increase of €8,188.44 to the exchequer. I am paid more than enough.”

Three years ago, the 47-year-old who lives in Cabinteely, Co Dublin made a call to his constituency colleagues to refuse a proposed pay increase for TDs due to come into effect next month, saying it's the "right thing to do".

He made the plea to politicians from other parties in his constituency

Mr O Broin said: "This month TDs will get the first of two pay increases worth a total of €5,000 per year.

"At a time when many families are struggling to get by on low wages or with rising prices and high levels of household debt, the right thing for all TDs to do is to gift this substantial pay increase back to the State."

The pay increase saw politicians' wages restored to pre-recession levels, when it was cut under the Haddington Road Agreement from €92,672 to €87,258.

