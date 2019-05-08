NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Hundreds of festivals and events under threat from soaring insurance costs

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 05:45 PM

Hundreds of community and volunteer events and festivals could be under threat due to soaring insurance costs and regulatory issues.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform made the warning in the wake of the postponement of the 2019 Ballina Salmon Festival. The event, which had been running for 65 years, said that "increased insurance and general festival costs" contributed to the decision to cancel this year's festival. In 2017, insurance for the festival was €6,000. It increased to €25,000 this year.

In addition, the Alliance for Insurance Reform (AOIFE) said that up to 200 festivals all over the country could be facing further insurance hikes due to regulatory issues concerning the Civil Defence.

READ MORE

How to create a sustainable water feature in your garden

Currently, the Civil Defence provides pre-hospital emergency care at hundreds of events nationwide. The presence of first aiders like the Civil Defence is typically factored into insurance costs but their licence to provide such care is to expire on July 31.

The independent statutory agency, the Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council (PHECC), said that it has yet to receive an application to extend the licence.

"This is something we would encourage and look forward to receiving, however, this is a matter for the Civil Defence," Richard Lodge, PHECC director, said.

PHECC are working with the Civil Defence and will continue to work closely with them to support them in their preparation of an application, and to help them resolve any issues they may encounter with such an application.

Colm Croffy, executive director of AOIFE, said that if the Civil Defence cannot provide the service, small events would have to turn to the private sector to get an ambulance crew for medical assistance. This could cost as much as €5,000 per day, he said.

In addition, he said insurance premiums could soar.

"Festivals are already stretched to breaking point by rocketing insurance costs and this is the thing that will push them over the edge," Mr Croffy said.

"Most festival insurers will price on the basis that emergency first aiders like Civil Defence are in attendance. If they are not approved, the organisers will have to pay for professional paramedical teams to ensure that they can get insurance. Many cannot afford to do so; and if they can’t get insurance, the event won’t go ahead."

READ MORE

Sustainable Style: A better way to get your fashion hit

More on this topic

'The consumer comes last' - TDs offer scathing criticisms of insurance companies

Gardaí call for real-time insurance database to help catch uninsured drivers

Insurers pose a premium-level problem

FBD blames insurance costs solely on legal system

More in this Section

FF’s Byrne complains over ‘Billy One Seat’ Kelleher

2026 before rural areas linked up in €3bn plan to end ‘digital apartheid’

Rehab presses HSE for funding, commits to week of 'intense discussions'

Most isolated areas may have to pay extra for broadband plan


Lifestyle

Long live life: Dr Eva Orsmond on how to slow down your biological clock

Derval.ie teams up with Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon

Chef Asma Khan: ‘Women as collectives have the strength to withstand everything’

How to create a sustainable water feature in your garden

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »