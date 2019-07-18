HSE was never fit for purpose, admits Harris

The Government has promised that a break up of the health services into six regions will reduce the number of managers and improve care for patients.

Each of the six new regions will have to operate within their own budgets, workforce plans and the new areas will come into operation in 2021.

Health Minister Simon Harris said the plan was not going “back to the future” and returning to the old health board models.

But there was little detail and few targets identified about devolving powers from the HSE.

He admitted that the HSE was “never fit for purpose”, and pledged that the shake-up of the health services would result in fewer managers overall.

“Nobody believes the HSE can continue the way it is,” said Mr Harris at a press conference.

He said patients and doctors had told him there were “too many layers” in the health services.

Under the plan, six regional health areas will be set up and have their own budgets which will be based on local needs and populations. The changes would result in “greater transparency” and “accountability”, health chiefs pledged. The changes are in line with recommendations from the all-party Sláintecare report.

Officials said there would be more co-operation and eventual “integrated” work with community healthcare organisations and hospital group structures. However, the plan does not detail how HSE numbers may be reduced. Newly appointed HSE CEO Paul Reid said there were no plans at this stage for a redundancy programme.

Mr Harris said he would come back to the Government in 12 months with more detailed plans and that the new regions would be set up on a legal basis in 2021.

However, The HSE will still oversee pay for health staff, clinical oversight issues, and big projects such as the construction of the national children’s hospital.

Area A includes the north east of the country, North Dublin, Meath, Louth, Cavan and Monaghan while counties Kerry and Cork will be part of area D and Area E will include Limerick, Tipperary and Clare. The new boards overseeing each region would be made up of skilled members and not councillors, said Mr Harris.

Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall, who chaired the committee on Sláintecare, welcomed the proposed reforms.

The TD said: “Within the present structures, the hospital groups operate in splendid isolation from the community and primary care services.

Under those arrangements, it has been impossible to achieve integrated health care, value for money or accountability.

Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly said the true test of the devolved powers would be the health outcomes for patients and the cost effectiveness of the reforms.

The Government say that the plan to devolve powers from the HSE is the biggest reform of health services in 15 years.

