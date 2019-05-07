Howlin accuses rival left-wing parties of acting like part of 'the United Nations'

Labour leader Brendan Howlin has accused rival left-wing parties and Independents of acting like they are part of "the United Nations" instead of trying to help their communities on local councils.

Mr Howlin criticised the likes of Sinn Féin, Solidarity-People Before Profit and other Independents who took previously Labour-held seats in 2014.

He rejected claims the election is his "last chance saloon" as leader.

At the launch of Labour's local elections manifesto Mr Howlin said communities are being failed by rival parties on councils.

The Labour leader said the reality is other parties are focused on highlighting national and international political issues on councils instead of local community matters they are there to address.

"I hope people will look at real issues in this campaign instead of those not in the competence of local authorities, because some councils instead of doing the business of the local community are trying to do the business of the United Nations," he said.

"What people are telling me is, where there used to be Labour councillors and aren't anymore, we're missed.

Proud of the candidates we have running across Wexford in #LE19. Their nominations were all accepted by @wexfordcoco earlier today, looking forward to getting out on the doors with them over the next 3 weeks.🌹 pic.twitter.com/E4YpnuPF6K— Brendan Howlin (@BrendanHowlin) May 3, 2019

"The nitty-gritty of local government is not what most people describe as sexy. But it is about helping communities to get issues addressed."

Sitting councillor and former Dublin City Lord Mayor Dermot Lacey added:

"We spent several hours [at Dublin city council] discussing whether we fly the Palestinian flag over Dublin city hall. On another occasion we called in the Spanish ambassador to tell them off over what is happening in Catalonia.

We have a national parliament that very often acts as a local council, and we have a city council that tries to act like a national parliament.

Mr Howlin rejected claims the imminent local and European elections on May 24 are his "last chance saloon" as Labour leader.

He was asked about his own position in light of ex-Labour leader Eamon Gilmore's resignation immediately after the 2014 elections and calls from councillors last summer for him to step down.

It was put to him that any failure to improve Labour's councillor numbers from 7.5% to 10% could see fresh calls for him to go.

"It always boils down to the same question no matter the forum," he said.

This is not about me, it is about the future of the party, the views it espouses.

Among the issues raised in Labour's 'Serving The Community' local elections manifesto, which can be read in full at www.labour.ie, are cycling, playground, teen areas and housing rights.