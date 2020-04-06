News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Housing charity fears spike in homelessness following Covid-19 emergency

Housing charity fears spike in homelessness following Covid-19 emergency
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 07:51 AM

Housing charity Threshold says its number of calls trebled in the last three weeks of March.

It says the majority of people are now afraid of falling into rent arrears due to a loss of income because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity is now fearing a spike in the number of homeless people after the government's measures to protect renters are lifted.

Threshold chief executive John-Mark McCafferty says the types of calls they are getting have changed.

"Most tenants impacted are seeking advice on rent supplements followed by fears about tenancy terminations," said Mr McCafferty.

He said that they are coping with the demand as there has been a drop in other work in relation to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) and the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and other representative work.

"We are very mindful of that trebling in calls in the last three weeks in March and into April because of the ramping up of the number of people who approaching us who were doing fine a month ago."

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

READ MORE

An Post launches check-in facility for vulnerable people and newspaper delivery service

More on this topic

Department to finalise proposals to help travel and tourism sectorDepartment to finalise proposals to help travel and tourism sector

Hospitals warned to be vigilant against cyber attacksHospitals warned to be vigilant against cyber attacks

#CoronavirusSolidarity diary: An Post launch ‘Request a Check-In’ and a newspaper delivery service#CoronavirusSolidarity diary: An Post launch ‘Request a Check-In’ and a newspaper delivery service

Nursing homes need 'all the support they can get' to cope with virusNursing homes need 'all the support they can get' to cope with virus


TOPIC: Coronavirus